University of Mobile Moves to Remote Learning Ahead of TS Zeta

MOBILE, Ala. — Due to the anticipated weather conditions from Tropical Storm Zeta, all University of Mobile classes beginning at noon Wednesday, October 28 through Thursday, October 29 will move to an online format. All Wednesday evening university activities are canceled. Bedsole Commons and university staff offices will close at 4:30 pm on Wednesday. University dining hall will remain open with normal hours. Unless otherwise notified, university employees will report to campus at their regular time on Thursday. On-ground classes will resume in normal campus locations on Monday, November 2.

