University of Mobile Named ‘Best Value’ by U.S. News & World Report

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile again earned top honors from U.S. News & World Report in the 2021 Best Colleges rankings released Sept. 14, 2020. The annual Best Colleges report assess academic quality among regionally accredited colleges and universities throughout the United States.

The University of Mobile was the highest ranked regional college in Alabama for veterans, named #5 Best Regional College in the South for Veterans. Overall, UM was named #16 Best Regional College in the South.

The University of Mobile was named a “Best Value School” among regional colleges in the South. Best Value Schools are chosen based on academic quality and net cost of attendance. Best Value Schools are considered to offer the best value for students, according to U.S. News & World Report. UM ranked #25.

The University of Mobile also ranked in the top 100 regional colleges in the South as a Top Performer on Social Mobility, at #71. The category recognizes colleges that are successful at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating economically disadvantaged students awarded with federal Pell Grants, which are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.

School rankings are based on academic reputation and academic quality, including factors such as graduation rates, faculty information, admissions data and peer assessment, according to U.S. News & World Report. Colleges are grouped in categories to compare schools with similar missions.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution founded in 1961, affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in 77 academic programs.

