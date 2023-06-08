University of Mobile Offers LIFT Scholarship for New Local Students 

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is pleased to offer the LIFT Scholarship (Learning Investments for Tomorrow) for new local students with significant financial need who enroll at the Christian university for fall semester 2023.

Now in its second year, this scholarship initiative bridges the financial gap between tuition costs and the amount covered by financial aid and scholarships.

The LIFT Scholarship is available to new students from Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke and Escambia counties who demonstrate significant financial need and have a minimum 3.0 GPA.

“The University of Mobile LIFT Scholarship serves as a bridge between tuition costs and available financial aid, easing the financial burden for deserving students who have the drive and potential to excel, but may face financial barriers,” explains Dr. Lonnie Burnett, president of the University of Mobile.

By offering this scholarship opportunity, Burnett says the University of Mobile aims to empower students in the local community to reach their full potential with a college experience that goes beyond the traditional classroom to nurture their faith, foster a deep sense of community, and prepare them academically to pursue their calling.

The University of Mobile offers over $12.5 million in scholarships annually, ensuring that 99% of UM students receive financial aid.

There are a limited number of LIFT Scholarships available. Interested students should apply now for admission to the University of Mobile.

New students who apply for admission, meet the LIFT Scholarship requirements and enroll for fall semester 2023 are automatically considered for the LIFT Scholarship. There is no separate application for the LIFT Scholarship.

Applications for admission are being accepted now. Fall semester 2023 classes start in August. Apply today at umobile.edu/apply or schedule a campus visit at umobile.edu/visit.

For more information or to speak with an admissions counselor, call 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known. The university offers on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.

About the University of Mobile

Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres. For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.