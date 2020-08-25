University of Mobile Opens New Spirit Store

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile opened the new University of Mobile Store, “The U,” on the first floor of Bedsole Commons to provide students, faculty, staff and alumni with University of Mobile branded items.

“We are excited about The U as our newly renovated university store. Students, faculty, staff and alumni will enjoy a wider variety of University of Mobile merchandise including apparel, dorm/home décor, gift items and more,” said Lesa Moore, vice president for marketing and public relations.

The renovation provides a range of products that capture the character of the university. The U is the only place to find university-branded pillows, blankets, Under Armour clothing and much more.

Since The U will now focus on all things UM, textbooks are purchased online at umobile.edu/textbooks.

“Our goal is to create a store that reflects the value of the University of Mobile, emphasizing customer service along with affordable merchandise for all of our university family,” Moore said.

For more information, please visit universityofmobilestore.com or call 251.307.1140.

