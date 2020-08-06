First Class Free for High School Students with Early Enrollment at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Early Enrollment program is accepting registration for current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, and the first class is free. High school students who enroll early can receive a reduced price of $100 per credit hour for 100-200 level college courses. Early enrollment students get a head start on college by earning college credit while still in high school.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university in Mobile, Alabama, with over 75 academic programs. It consistently ranks in America’s 100 Best College Buys, America’s Best Christian Colleges, and is the No. 1 Best Small College in Alabama for 2020, according to Niche. U.S. News & World Report ranks UM as a Best Value Regional College in the South and lists UM among the Best Regional Colleges in the South.

For more information or to apply, visit umobile.edu/early-enrollment or contact enrollment counselor Faith Baker at 251.442.2448 or fbaker@umobile.edu.

