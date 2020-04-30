University of Mobile Plans to Return to On-Campus Instruction in Fall

MOBILE, Ala. – Dr. Lonnie Burnett, president of the University of Mobile, announced today the private Christian university plans to resume on-ground instruction and residential housing this fall.

Faculty will report to campus Aug. 10 with classes set to begin Aug. 17. Move-in day for residential students will be Aug. 14.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent state guidelines, the university transitioned to a fully online format for the second half of the spring semester.

“Although our faculty and students did an amazing job of completing the current semester through remote learning, our students want the benefit of our uniquely personal on-campus experience,” Burnett said.

University leaders are currently formulating plans to comply with any government regulations which may be in place when the fall semester begins. Options include limiting class sizes, increasing the available dining hall space, and offering courses in a flexible model where students might have the option of coming to the physical classroom or joining remotely via video platforms.

“The great advantage we have with our university is that we already offer small classes and we can focus on the needs of the individual student. Our employees can be nimble in addressing any need that may arise in the fall,” Burnett said.

Currently, private campus tours are available by reservation for prospective students and their families. Reservations may be made at umobile.edu/visit or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222. The university is accepting applications for fall enrollment at umobile.edu/apply.

University officials will continue to monitor the situation and work with state and local officials to ensure the health and safety of all students and employees. Any modifications to current plans will be promptly communicated.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.