University of Mobile Presents Academic Achievement Awards, President’s Scholastic Awards to Class of 2021

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile presented academic awards to outstanding graduating seniors of the class of 2021 during an awards convocation on April 28.

Among the awards given were academic achievement awards for the outstanding graduate in each college and school who were recognized for academic accomplishment, service, scholarship and Christian character. The Present’s Scholastic Award was presented to graduates earning a 4.0 grade point average.

The university’s two top student awards, the William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award and the Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, will be announced during graduation ceremonies on May 8. Approximately 270 students will receive degrees at commencement, which will be held on campus.

The graduation ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn.

Receiving Academic Achievement Awards were:

Briana La’Shea Webb of Pensacola, Florida – Alabama School of the Arts, undergraduate program

Kristina Brooke Swearingen of Mobile, Alabama – Alabama School of the Arts, graduate program

Antonia Sophie Bauer of Domagen, Nordrhein-Wesfalen, Germany – College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate program

Shelby Alanna Bristow of Dothan, Alabama – College of Arts and Sciences, graduate program

Robyn Hunter Reed of McIntosh, Alabama – School of Business, undergraduate program

Rachel Angèle Esquibel of Quispamis, New Brunswick, Canada – School of Business, graduate program

Donald William Brady of Mobile, Alabama – School of Christian Studies, undergraduate program

Joseph Robert McDonald of Mobile, Alabama – School of Christian Studies, graduate program

Caitlyn Renee Boley of Dothan, Alabama – School of Education, graduate program

Valerie Lynn Elzora Ainsworth of Irvington, Alabama – School of Health and Sports Science, undergraduate program

Hannah Ashley Guthrie of Silverhill, Alabama – School of Nursing, undergraduate program

Danielle Antoinette Hughes of Houston, Texas – School of Nursing, doctorate program

Receiving President’s Scholastic Awards were:

Anna Leigh Griffin of Panama City Beach, Florida – Alabama School of the Arts

Chloé Lynn-Marie Wentland of Mobile, Alabama – College of Arts and Sciences

Valerie Lynn Elzora Ainsworth of Irvington, Alabama – School of Health and Sports Science

Taylor Grace Barkely of Moulton, Alabama – School of Health and Sports Science

Robyn Hunter Reed of McIntosh, Alabama – School of Business

Donald William Brady of Mobile, Alabama – School of Christian Studies

For more information, visit umobile.edu or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

#UM#