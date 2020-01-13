University of Mobile Presents Artist Carrie Fonder’s “OUH HOU” Art Exhibit and Artist Talk

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile welcomes artist Carrie Fonder and her exhibit to the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery on campus. The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 13 until Feb. 27, Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The artist talk will be held on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. in the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, Alabama 36613.

“My work is invested in the intersection of nature and culture and explores issues of gender, power and complicity through the use of humor and kitsch,” says Fonder.

“In the video, ‘OUH HOU,’ I have assumed the role of famous curator Hans Ulrich Obrist and intervened in his TED talk. The piece creates a parody of the use of TED to share ideas, while examining the opacity of arts speak, made even denser through the inaccurate YouTube subtitles,” says Fonder.

Fonder earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture at Milwaukee Institute of Arts and Design and her Master of Fine Arts in sculpture at the Cranbrook Academy of Art. Fonder is currently a lecturer at the University of West Florida.

The gallery is curated by Phillip Counselman, chair of the University of Mobile art department. For more information about art programs at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.