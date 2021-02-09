University of Mobile Presents ‘Little Women’ Feb. 25-28

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will present “Little Women” on Feb. 25-27 at 7 p.m. and 28 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held in Ram Hall at the University of Mobile, 5735 College Pkwy., Mobile, AL 36613.

“Little Women” is an award-winning musical based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel. The surprising March women – Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy and beloved mother, Marmee – take you on a journey as they learn the true meaning of sisterhood, love, days of plenty throughout the Civil War era.

The musical will feature University of Mobile students, faculty and staff.

Tickets are $15 and in-person attendance will be capped at 50 persons in order to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. For tickets and streaming options, please visit umobile.edu/pas or call the Alabama School of the Arts Box Office at 251.442.2383.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

For more information on “Little Women” or other Alabama School of the Arts 2020-2021 Performing Arts Series events, please visit umobile.edu/pas.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.