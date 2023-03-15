University of Mobile presents musical ‘Tuck Everlasting’ March 30 – April 2

MOBILE, Ala. – What if you had the chance to live forever? What would you do? What would you think? The University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts invites you to discover the answers as they present the musical “Tuck Everlasting.”

Performances are March 30 – April 1 at 7 p.m. and April 2 at 3 p.m. at College Woods Auditorium on campus. Tickets are $20 for general admission, and student tickets are $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit umobile.edu/pas.

Natalie Babbitt wrote “Tuck Everlasting,” a 1975 American children’s novel that sold over 5 million copies and is considered a classic of modern children’s literature. The novel was adapted and the musical “Tuck Everlasting” premiered on Broadway in 2016.

Shadoe Valentin, director of the Alabama School of the Arts upcoming production, says, “The very first time I listened to the musical, I immediately fell in love. You’ll be reminded of the love that once was and the love that will come. You’ll see that time will help to heal or help to callous the heart. You’ll even ask yourself, ‘Am I just living, or am I truly alive?’”

Valentin says the choreography by ASOTA dance instructor Heidi Lemon “is just stunning,” while the orchestra and cast under the musical direction of Dr. Christopher Lovely, professor of music, “is incredible.”

“Every person who comes to see Tuck Everlasting will meet a character they can relate to,” Valentin says. “The cast, all ASOTA students, has been diligent in their preparation and have created a community of support and empowerment of each other. Everyone in attendance will be blown away!”

Cast members include:

Grace Dunn (Winnie Foster)

BFA Musical Theatre, Senior

Spanish Fort, AL

Maegan Eveleigh (Winnie Understudy, Ensemble)

BFA Musical Theatre, Freshman

Las Vegas, NV

Malik Johnson (Jesse Tuck)

BFA Musical Theatre, Freshman

Oneonta, AL

Claudia Dahlman (Mae Tuck)

MA Musical Theatre

Clear Water, FL

Jestavia Graham (Mae Understudy, Ensemble)

BM Vocal Performance, Junior

Mobile, AL

Kevin May (Angus Tuck)

MA Musical Theatre

Gastonia, NC

Paul Penderman (Miles Tuck)

MA Musical Theatre

Greenville, SC

Tiffany Aikens (Betsy Foster)

BM Vocal Performance, Senior

Springville, AL

Karli Alaniz (Nana Foster)

BFA Musical Theatre, Sophomore

Mobile, AL

Logan Mitchell (Man in Yellow)

BFA Musical Theatre, Freshman

Clanton, AL

Jonah Nelson (Constable Joe)

BFA Musical Theatre, Freshman

Fairhope, AL

Greg Naman (Hugo)

BFA Musical Theatre, Senior

Mobile, AL

Anna Geter (Ensemble)

BFA Musical Theatre, Junior

Ocean Springs, MS

Hannah Grace Smith (Ensemble)

BFA Musical Theatre, Senior

Pensacola, FL

Isabella Powell (Ensemble)

MM Vocal Performance

Calera, AL

Lisa Rosado Rivera (Ensemble)

MM Vocal Performance

San Juan, PR

Nathan Blake (Ensemble)

BS Music Education, Senior

Moundville, AL

