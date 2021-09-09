University of Mobile Presents Piano Faculty Recital on Sept. 16

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will present the first ASOTA Piano Festival event with a performance by Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva and Greg Wiggins on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

The free concert will take place in Moorer Auditorium on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy., Mobile, Alabama 36613. Please note that face masks are required in University of Mobile buildings. For COVID-19 guidelines at UM, visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

Selections from Tchaikovsky, Chopin, Ravel, Liszt, Fabre and Infante will be presented by Steinway Artist, Professor of Music and UM Director of Piano Studies Onalbayeva, and UM Piano Instructor and Elite 88 ensemble director Wiggins.

Onalbayeva is the founder and president of the Gulf Coast Steinway Society. She has performed across the globe as a recitalist, chamber musician, composer and orchestral soloist, winning the “Glad Robinson Youse Adult Composer Award” in 2019. Her new CD titled “Think…Together” is available on Apple Music or through her website at kadishaonalbayeva.com.

Wiggins has performed in over 85 countries as a pianist, composer, arranger, orchestrator, clinician and vocal coach. He was keyboardist and arranger for the Gospel Hall of Fame group TRUTH, arranging and producing over 20 recordings and three musicals.

For more information on the Piano Faculty Recital piano duet concert or other Alabama School of the Arts performances, please visit umobile.edu/asota or call 251.442.2383.

