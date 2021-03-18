University of Mobile Presents ‘Spring Spectacular’ with Fireworks April 23 & 24

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will present ‘Spring Spectacular – A Night of Celebration,’ a family-friendly outdoor concert extravaganza followed by fireworks on April 23 and 24.

The concert begins each night at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. on the Great Commission Lawn at the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36613.

Tickets are $10, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The concert also will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person. For tickets and streaming options, please visit umobile.edu/pas or call the Alabama School of the Arts Box Office at 251.442.2383.

For information on COVID-19 guidelines, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

“After COVID-19 forced us to cancel Christmas Spectacular in 2020, the plan to make Spring Spectacular 2021 bigger and greater began,” said Jenna Goodwin, executive director of administration and production for the Alabama School of the Arts.

“We hope to provide the University of Mobile family and the Mobile community with an amazing night, ending this hour-long musical concert with a spectacular fireworks show,” Goodwin said.Spring Spectacular will include performances from Alabama School of the Arts ensembles and choir presenting popular musical selections from pop, gospel, classical and jazz genres. Voices of Mobile, University Singers, Ignite, Deliverance 5, Exit 13, Sofree, Jazz Band, Ram:Corps and more ensembles will perform alongside local middle school and high school students throughout the concert.

There are still openings for high school and middle school students to perform in Spring Spectacular. For information about performance opportunities for high school and middle school students, call 251.442.2320.

Spring Spectacular began as Spring Finale in 2008 with students performing for a small audience of their peers. The series has grown and, over the last three years, students have performed this final concert of the year for sold-out audiences.

