University of Mobile Presents ‘Uncharted Blue’ Art Exhibit by Alumna Caroline Ennis

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile presents alumna Caroline Ennis’s “Uncharted Blue” art exhibit in the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery in Ben May Hall.

Caroline Ennis is a visual artist whose work stems from her life-long relationship to the Gulf Coast and the coastline of the northwest Florida Panhandle. She uses installation and sculptural methods that include ceramic, fiber, drawing and unfired clay to explore ways to reflect the coastline’s familiarity and the obscurity of the deep water.

Her works will be on display from Aug. 17 to Sept. 30. The gallery is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Ennis will deliver a free artist talk on Zoom Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.

Ennis completed her Master of Fine Arts from Florida State University in 2020 and Bachelor of Arts in studio art from the University of Mobile in 2016. In 2019, Ennis attended a funded artist residency at Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts. While at FSU, Ennis received the 2019 MFA Award, the 2020 Ceramics Award, the 2020 MFA Award, and was nominated for the International Sculpture Center’s Outstanding Student Achievement Award in Contemporary Sculpture.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.