University of Mobile Releases Absence Makes the Heart Grow Weirder Opera Nov. 12

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile will digitally release Absence Makes the Heart Grow Weirder Opera and Musical Theatre Scenes Program Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.

Absence Makes the Heart Grow Weirder is the first fully digital release of this year’s Alabama School of the Arts Performing Arts Series. The digital release will happen on the Alabama School of the Arts Facebook page, and the performance can be live streamed from YouTube.

For more information on Absence Makes the Heart Grow Weirder Opera and Musical Theatre Scenes Program and other Alabama School of the Arts Performing Arts Series events, please visit umobile.edu/pas.

