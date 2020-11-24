University of Mobile Tells Christmas Story Through Songs

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile hosted Campus Christmas celebrating the Christmas season through Alabama School of the Arts performances.

Campus Christmas was held on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn on the University of Mobile campus. Faculty, staff, students and special guests gathered to enjoy popcorn, cookies, hot chocolate and cider, and pictures with Santa. Ensembles from the Alabama School of the Arts led worship by telling the Christmas story through songs.

University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett spoke on the meaning of Christmas and how Christians should continue sharing the good news of Jesus.

“This is a very special evening, but 2,000 years ago, a night happened that was so much more special than this. Those who found Jesus that night went on to spread the good news, and that good news is the same now,” said Burnett.

Since the university’s annual Christmas Spectacular four-night extravaganza was cancelled due to COVID-19, Campus Christmas filled the void for many students.

“This night has been really good. The lights are beautiful on Weaver Hall and on the choir surrounding the lawn. We’re really glad to have something to make up for not being able to have Christmas Spec this year,” said Ashley Conrad, senior business management major.

