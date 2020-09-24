University of Mobile to Host ‘Campus & Community Night’ Oct. 18

The University of Mobile invites the community to “Campus & Community Night” on Sunday, Oct. 18. The free outdoor family-friendly evening will feature live music from the Alabama School of the Arts, food trucks, and a message from Dauphin Way Baptist Church Senior Pastor Blake Newsom.

Campus and Community Night begins at 5 p.m. in front of Weaver Hall on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed during the event, and for more information, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

Food trucks with varying prices will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. During that time, live performances from RamCorps, Sofree, REP, D5, and Exit 13 will take place. Voices of Mobile and Ignite Worship will lead a praise and worship concert from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dr. Blake Newsom will deliver a message during the worship concert. Newsom has been the senior pastor at Dauphin Way Baptist Church since 2016. He earned his doctorate from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 2012 and says he is called to encourage others to be the salt and light in the world.

For more information, please visit umobile.edu/communitynight or call 251.442.2222.

