University of Mobile Hybrid Career Week Helps Students Find Future Careers

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is holding a hybrid Campus Career Week from Oct. 26 – 29 to provide students with essential tips on how to find a job after graduation.

Professionals from a variety of careers will speak to students in their Senior Seminar classes during the week. These professionals will be sharing their expertise and providing students with needed help on their job search.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the University of Mobile has adapted parts of Campus Career Week to an online format. The university has partnered with Handshake, an app that connects students with professional openings, in order to help students find careers and internships. From Handshake, students can register for the virtual seminary fair and virtual career fair sessions.

A virtual seminary fair will be held on Monday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. Asbury Theological Seminary, Midwestern Theological Seminary, and Southwestern Theological Seminary will hold individual and group sessions for interested students. Students can register for sessions and each seminary’s schedule will be available on Handshake.

A virtual career fair will be held from Tuesday, Oct. 27 to Thursday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. Employers such as Amazon, Fostering Together Gulf Coast, Internal Revenue Service, and more will hold individual and group sessions for interested students. Students can register for sessions and each employer’s schedule will be available on Handshake.

The University of Mobile has also added classes throughout October to prepare students for Campus Career Week. Students can learn essential skills such as “Internship Prep” on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. and “Salary Negotiation” on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit umobile.edu/careerweek or contact Lawrencine Mason, University of Mobile Career Services coordinator, at 251.442.2292 or lmason@umobile.edu.

