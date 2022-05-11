University of Mobile Welcomes 3 Alumni to Board of Trustees

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile welcomed three alumni to its Board of Trustees during its spring meeting.

New trustees include former Alabama Baptist State Convention President Tim Cox, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Chelsea, Alabama; Alabama Power Co. Project Manager Ron Moore; and Paul Carter, president and owner of The Paul Carter Agency Inc. of Mobile.

Former Alabama Baptist State Convention President Tim Cox is a 1988 graduate of UM with a Bachelor of Arts in religion. In 2019 he was awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters from the university in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in service to Alabama Baptists.

Cox hold both a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served in ministry in Alabama since 1986 and has been senior pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Chelsea, Alabama, since August of 1998. He and his wife, Dawn, live in Chelsea.

Moore serves as project manager, existing industry economic & community development for Alabama Power Co. He graduated from the University of Mobile in 2003 with a Master of Business Administration. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Talladega College.

A member of Dauphin Way Baptist Church in Mobile, Moore and his wife, Shay, live in Theodore, Alabama.

Paul Carter is a 1982 UM graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. His daughter, Jami Carter Brannon, followed in his footsteps, graduating with the same degree in 2012.

Carter founded The Paul Carter Agency, a full-service insurance and real estate company in Mobile. He and wife, Missy, are members of Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

The University of Mobile Board of Trustees includes 18 members and one Life Trustee. Members are recommended by the university and appointed by the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

