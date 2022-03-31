University of Mobile’s New LIFT Scholarship Gives Financial Boost to Local Students

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s new LIFT Scholarship gives a financial boost to local students needing an extra scholarship to make their college dreams a reality.

The new Learning Investments For Tomorrow (LIFT) Scholarship is for new students who have financial need, at least a 3.0 grade point average, and are from one of five local counties: Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke and Escambia.

University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett said the university developed the LIFT Scholarship to fill a gap between the cost of tuition and the amount covered by financial aid and scholarships.

“There are many students with financial need in our region who want the Christian higher education that UM provides and who would be a good fit for our school. We realized that the difference between those students coming to UM or abandoning their dreams was often a relatively small gap of a few thousand dollars.

“We brought that need to our donors who responded with the funds to create the LIFT Scholarship,” Burnett said.

Eligible students may receive the LIFT Scholarship in addition to financial aid and merit scholarships awarded by the University of Mobile.

There are a limited number of LIFT Scholarships available. Students must apply to the University of Mobile by May 1, 2022, to be considered for the LIFT Scholarship for Fall 2022. Apply at umobile.edu/apply.

To check their eligibility for the LIFT Scholarship and learn about other scholarships and financial aid they may receive, students should contact a University of Mobile admissions counselor at 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of "Higher Education for a Higher Purpose," founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known

