Winds & Weather: Two Musical Evenings at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile announces upcoming Symphonic Winds and Jazz Band concerts.

Enjoy an evening of blissful and timeless music as the UM Symphonic Winds perform their fall concert under the direction of composer, arranger and faculty member Steve Dunn. This concert will be held at the university’s College Woods Auditorium on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Join the UM Jazz Band for “Stormy Weather,” a collection of iconic big band songs. Arrangements include: April in Paris, Autumn Leaves, On the Sunny Side of the Street, Over the Rainbow and more. This event will be held in Ram Hall as part of the university’s Homecoming 2022 festivities. The concert will be on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information visit umobile.edu/pas. For information on Homecoming, visit umobile.edu/homecoming.

