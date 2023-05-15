What a Time to be a Ram!

I originally came to the University of Mobile because of a soccer scholarship. I was excited and all around nervous to come to Alabama, which was a far way from Washington state where I went my first two years of college!

Coming in as a transfer student going into my junior year of college, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I had never toured the campus nor met anyone prior to coming.

First arriving at the University of Mobile, one could tell how much this campus embodied Christian values. The University of Mobile is very welcoming, kind and overall a great place to be. I never would have thought that I would get the chance to be so involved with my university until I came here.

Being a Ram has changed my life in so many ways. I can honestly say that I will take lifelong memories with me when I leave after graduation. Here are some of the ways UM impacted me.

Athletics

Being a student athlete here, I found not only a new home but a family as well. As an athlete at the University of Mobile, I felt like I was a part of something great. I can say with full confidence that the people here genuinely care and support me. There won’t be one sporting event you go to where there aren’t other athletes there to support you and cheer you on.

This is something I greatly appreciated, knowing just how much having support can help in a tough game. The amount of comradery and kindness is endless and well embodied by the students of this campus.

Grace Pilot School of Business

Majoring in management in the Grace Pilot School of Business had to be one of the best decisions I’ve made as a student. From the start, you will be able to tell that the professors at the school genuinely and authentically care about you and your success. They are always doing what they can to help you to succeed. I can really feel the school spirit when going to class – as the saying goes, “Know and Be Known.” The professors create such an enjoyable learning environment and really take the time to get to know you. From my experience here, I will not only take lifelong skills and knowledge, but friends and memories as well.

Campus Life

I will never forget the life I led here on campus. A great aspect about this campus is how involved the student body is. There are so many events on campus to get involved with and get to know people. This was such a great experience to be a part of and witness, as I was able to make many new friends and create great memories.

As I graduate, I reminisce about my time here – looking back at the people, the classes, the games – all of it. It is a bittersweet feeling as my time here comes to an end. However, I will forever be a Ram at heart!