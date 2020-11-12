Thanks UM – Jordan Woods

Growing up in church, it was very important for me to find a Christian university to attend. UM has provided such a culture that I feel like I can talk to anyone about my faith. I’ve also been able to have so many opportunities to grow and share my faith. You are mentored here, and you’re encouraged to mentor others.

Playing volleyball has been amazing. The girls on the team are fantastic, and our coaches really care about us as people. Coach Jon and Amber started a devotional with the volleyball team, and I can’t be more thankful for who they’ve been as mentors and coaches.

As a transfer student, UM provided me with so many opportunities to build relationships with other students. Ram Rush was so much fun and helped me get to know everyone. Student Life has also been so amazing. They do so much to get students involved on campus and encourage them. They also do so many things for us as student athletes such as provide breakfast on a game day or hand out chicken biscuits with encouraging bible verses on them.

I’m so thankful for the opportunities that UM has provided me to play volleyball, study nursing, make friends, and grow in my faith.

Editors Note: Thanksgiving is the time of year to give thanks to everyone and everything that has changed your life. The University of Mobile has multiple factors that impact students’ lives inside and outside of their college experience. Thanks UM is a way for students to show their gratitude to other students, faculty/staff, donors and all other factors that shape their college experience and provide opportunities beyond UM.