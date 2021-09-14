Alabama School of the Arts Invited to Perform at Pensacola ComposerFest XVI

MOBILE, Ala. – Steinway Artist and director of piano studies and professor of music at the University of Mobile, Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, and two Alabama School of the Arts students will perform at Pensacola ComposerFest XVI on Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Pensacola ComposerFest XVI will take place at Ashmore Fine Arts Auditorium at Pensacola State College. The event is free and provides the community an opportunity to hear new vocal and instrumental music written by contemporary composers.

Onalbayeva and the two piano students from the University of Mobile, Lauren Stanford and Rebecca Reed, will perform their original compositions on the piano.

Onalbayeva will perform Kazakh Variations “Desert.” This original work is dedicated to her parents and the colors, sound effects, rhythms and melodies of Kazakh dances.

Lauren Stanford, a sophomore at the University of Mobile from Pass Christian, Mississippi, will perform “Pirate’s Rend.”

Stanford said, “This piece is dedicated to the ups and downs of life. It reflects a pirate who has two sides and cannot decide who he is, hence the word rend, meaning to divide into two pieces. This song reflects the good and bad, the calm and confusion, the ebb and flow of life.”

Rebecca Reed, a junior at the University of Mobile from Chickasaw, Alabama, will perform “The Eagle,” “The Peacock” and “Canadian Geese.”

Reed said, “Each piece is inspired by each bird and their significance in my life: the regal and deadly eagles that lived in the forests of Missouri; the first peacock that I saw as a child which I thought was quite silly, but pretty all the same; and the freedom that the Canadian Geese migration always meant to me that left me in awe when I saw it every year.

For more information on Pensacola ComposerFest XVI and other events including Alabama School of the Arts students, please visit umobile.edu/asota or call 251.442.2383.

