University of Mobile Enrolling Now for Alternative Master’s in Education Program

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is accepting applications for the Alternative Master of Arts in Education program for college graduates interested in teaching.

Registration has already started for students who are interested in enrolling in summer online courses. The program is designed for people who have earned baccalaureate and/or graduate degrees in non-education programs and wish to obtain Class A-level certification in either Early Childhood or Elementary Education. Classes are offered in a blended format with some evening classes on campus, some online classes, and a semester of student teaching.

The Alternative Master of Arts in Education program provides a great alternative route for those already holding a degree and considering teaching as a career, says Debra Chancey, dean of the School of Education at the University of Mobile.

“This is a great opportunity for professionals who are looking to enter the education field. Classes are held either online or in the evenings for students with full-time jobs. Students are taught by highly qualified professors with experience in the education field. The small class sizes allow professors to build strong relationships with students, while making sure the students receive the best education possible. Teachers are currently in high demand; therefore, this is the perfect opportunity to move into a rewarding career field,” said Chancey.

For more information or to apply to the Alternative Master of Arts in Education program or other UM graduate program, please visit umobile.edu/graduateprograms or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

