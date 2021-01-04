A campus tour is one of the first times you get to step foot on a college campus and really feel at home. They give you the opportunity to learn more about academic programs, campus culture and anything else you might be curious about. The University of Mobile offers personal tours to make sure that each prospective student and their family is able to work directly with an admissions counselor to learn about UM and how to begin their college experience. Here are 4 reasons why you should take a college tour and how it can impact your college choice.

1. Seeing the campus gives you the opportunity to understand the atmosphere and culture of the university.

Stepping on campus can have a big impact on your college decision. It gives you a sense of belonging and can let you know what other students on campus are like. The University of Mobile campus tour lets you see the campus and understand what degrees are offered, while meeting professors and students along the way.

2. You get to ask specific questions you have about the university.

According to a study by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, more than a third of college students will transfer schools, so make sure that you attend a school that you love. College isn’t nonstop fun like is sometimes portrayed; it’s hard work. The more questions you’re able to ask admissions counselors, the more you’ll be prepared for college and know that you’ve chosen the right university. At the University of Mobile, you don’t have to worry about a big group tour. You and your family are directed by a personal admissions counselor in order to provide you with as much information as you need. Your UM admissions counselor will even provide you with their cell phone number to help out however they can.

3. Meeting professors can help you get a step ahead.

Professors are a big part of your college experience. They help you through classes, give you real world experience in your desired field, and can help you get jobs after you graduate. The University of Mobile has a 13:1 student faculty ratio in order to have small classes and make sure students have the opportunities to build relationships with their professors. UM campus visits ensure that you meet professors that are in your prospective field and begin building relationships even before classes begin.

4. You can earn scholarships just by attending a tour.

Just by attending a campus tour and applying to the University of Mobile, you automatically are awarded a $2,000 scholarship when you enroll, and a free application. You are also able to meet with the UM financial aid office to learn about other scholarships that are available.

Campus visits are an essential part of choosing a college. The more you learn about a university, the more you’ll be prepared to make your college decision. For more about how you can learn about the University of Mobile and to schedule a campus visit, please visit umobile.edu/visit.