Advice for a Rainy Day at College

If you have ever been to Mobile, Alabama, then you know that it rains here a lot. As a student at the University of Mobile, I can honestly say that if it does not rain every other day, it is an off week. According to WorldAtlas.com, Mobile is the wettest city in the U.S. with 67 inches of rain per year. Living with the possibility that it is probably going to rain on any given day, I have composed a list of a few things to do when it’s raining.

Play Board Games | One of the most enjoyable things to do on a rainy day is to play some board games. Between me and my friends, there are always games to play and friendships to test while playing a “civil” game of Monopoly in Bedsole Commons. Even playing card games like Uno and Phase 10 are a great way to spend the night indoors and enjoying the company of your friends.

Start a Watch Party | Another great thing to do while it’s raining is to start a watch party. Just like playing board games, starting a watch party is free. All you need is to find a movie or tv show and a friend with a streaming service and you’re set. Kick back, relax, and enjoy watching with your friends.

Enjoy What Mobile Has to Offer | While it is nice to be able to stay inside and save money, it is also fun to go out, even at the cost of a little money. All around Mobile, there are many things to do, even if it’s raining. These include museums, bowling, movie theatre, roller skating, concerts or even just going to the mall. A little friendly competition at the bowling alley or a trip to the mall can turn your rainy-day blues into a great day.

Time Alone | The last thing I want to talk about is something that I hold near and dear to my heart as a college student, and that is some good old-fashioned time alone. On rainy days, I enjoy taking a long nap. Whether you have some homework to catch up on or your favorite Netflix series to binge, rainy days are the best days to relax and do as you please.

It rains a lot in Mobile; we all know that. However, don’t let the rain keep you from having a good time. Even though your beach trip gets cancelled, there are so many other things to do in Mobile. Take the rainy days as they come, because they come a lot. Just be sure to have a back-up plan, because it’s probably going to rain!