Balancing Life Outside the College Classroom

College is a very busy time for students. Sometimes it can be a bit confusing to find the best way to succeed and have fun at the same time. As a University of Mobile student, I can tell you there is no better time than the present to learn how to succeed in classes, make friends and memories that last a lifetime, and also make time to draw closer to God.

Learn to Say No | Juggling classes, assignments, jobs, friends, and growing your relationship with God can become very overwhelming for college students. As a new student, you are surrounded by the feeling of freedom, with so many choices, and you want to be a part of and do everything. Learning to say no can be super important, because it allows you to prioritize important things.

Save Money | At the University of Mobile, there are so many events to attend, whether it be a student life event, sporting event or Alabama School of the Arts event. Most of these events are free to students and, if not free, the events have a discount for students. Instead of going to Whataburger every night to get a honey butter chicken biscuit fix, put that money toward tickets for an ASOTA event. It important to watch where your money is going in college! Make sure that your money is going toward important things, memories and experiences! It also never hurts to just keep a little extra cash in your pocket.

Make a Schedule | Making a schedule and living by it are necessary for college students. Whether you put things in a calendar or plan your day by memory, it is a good idea to make a schedule. Learn your class schedule, when big assignments are due, and also make sure to schedule some time to dig into God’s word. Be intentional about using your time well.

Don’t Be Afraid to Have Fun | College can be some of the best years of your life. Do not let your studies fall, because that is the most important thing, but take a break every now and then. Enjoy your time with friends. Meet new people. Get involved. The University of Mobile has so much opportunity for students who want to enjoy life and also succeed in classes.

Trust God | The hardest part of college is not knowing the future. Through some of my own experiences, I have been afraid to go and do things just because I didn’t know that many people, or because I didn’t have a lot of money. God has a plan and direction for each of us. God placed us at this great university because He knew this is where we needed to be. Yes, we need to be smart with our time and money. Yes, we need to do well in our classes. Most importantly, we need to grow in our relationship with Him. Do not let the stress of classes and everything else going on discourage you. Trust God! He will take care of the rest.