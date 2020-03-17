Mentoring Builds Relationships at University of Mobile

I have the privilege to work with the University of Mobile Ambassadors. Ambassadors serve the university at multiple events throughout the school year.

The University of Mobile is known for the many ways faculty and staff mentor students, and as a UM graduate, I am proud to give back through my work with the UM Ambassadors.

I thoroughly enjoy watching these students learn and grow through the different experiences they encounter working their events, and even as they grow in their personal lives, studies and other extracurricular activities.

Besides working university events with these students in a professional setting, one of the things I enjoy most is getting to know the ambassadors on a personal level.

Whether they come by my office in between classes to tell me about the test they just took, the job interviews they’re getting ready for, or they come asking for prayer because of something they’re going through – I love getting to develop and strengthen my relationship with these students.

One of my favorite things to do is have the ambassadors over to my house for dinner. My husband and I like to have them over a few times each semester.

There are things I would never know about these students if it weren’t for the conversations, we had sitting in my living room or around the dining table.

I truly believe that the University of Mobile has the best students. It is such an honor to serve with the UM Ambassadors.