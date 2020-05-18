Reflections on Being Miss UM 2020

This year hasn’t turned out like anyone planned. Due to the pandemic, life changed, dramatically, but many University of Mobile students are able to find the silver lining in all of the chaos. I asked Miss University of Mobile 2020, nursing major Abigail Breland from Little Rock, Arkansas, to reflect on these times as she prepares to represent UM at the Miss Alabama Competition.

Here is Abigail’s response:

Being Miss University of Mobile during a pandemic has caused me to think even more deeply about my university. No, this is not how I expected my year as Miss UM to begin, but I am so thankful that I still have the opportunity to represent my school.

We often don’t realize the blessings we have until they are taken away. This season has reminded me how blessed we are to be students at UM. Because of my family’s involvement (as students, alumni and professors), the University of Mobile has been a part of my life since I was two years old. I would dream of one day being a student, and even about being Miss UM. My babysitters were former Miss UM contestants!

I have loved every minute that I have been able to be a Ram.

I am so thankful for the faculty and staff that are always there to help and support in any way that they can. My story really is a dream come true!

Now as I prepare for Miss Alabama, I have the opportunity to share my platform, Tru.Identity, with people of all ages. It’s not just UM students that have a higher purpose. As Miss UM, I want every person to know that they should never be defined by a failure, disability, or a label, but that their true identity is found in the unique individual that they were created to be.