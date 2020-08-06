Small Classes Vital to College Success

Smaller class sizes have a large impact on the way students learn and perform. At the University of Mobile, the average class size of 14 people allows students to learn in a more customized approach compared to larger class sizes. Here are five reasons why having a smaller class size is vital to your success in college.

1. Individualized Instruction

When professors have fewer students to teach, they have more time for individual instruction. Professors are able to focus on specific students and assist them with whatever they might need. “In smaller classes, the professors know each student and help students understand how the subject material fits within their chosen major and career path.” says Shanoa Reed, University of Mobile’s student success coordinator.

2. Professor-Student Interaction

With smaller class sizes, student don’t have to work to build relationships with their professors. Getting to know your professors can be essential when students begin looking for careers or internships. Professors have connections within their field and can assist students with the knowledge they need for the work they’re called to do.

3. More Classroom Interaction

“When students get to know their professor, it creates an open dialogue which can be important when students need to ask questions about course material or communicate important information.” says Reed. With smaller class sizes, students have the ability to create a dialogue in the classroom which allows for better understanding of the material and a better relationship with their professors.

4. Student-to-Student Relationships

Having smaller class sizes allows for students to get to know each other better, form study groups, share notes and work together in the class. This helps students form friendships with classmates, which then transfers into a better classroom experience. When students are more comfortable with their peers and professors, they are more likely to ask questions and understand the class more thoroughly.

5. Fewer distractions

Having an average of 14 students to the classroom allows for professors to focus more on their course materials and how this helps students with their future careers. Professors can customize the classwork to fit the interests and talents of a smaller group. “According to research, students in smaller classes earn higher grades and have more positive outcomes.” says Reed.

For more information on class sizes at the University of Mobile, please visit umobile.edu/academics.