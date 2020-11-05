Thanks UM — Shannie Chaison

Editors Note: Thanksgiving is the time of year to give thanks to everyone and everything that has changed your life. The University of Mobile has multiple factors that impact students’ lives inside and outside of their college experience. Thanks UM is a way for students to show their gratitude to other students, faculty/staff, donors and all other factors that shape their college experience and provide opportunities beyond UM.

UM has played a major role in who I am today. As an international student, I have been given many opportunities to grow in my skills, abilities, and myself. Coming from a French household, I wasn’t comfortable expressing myself in English, but my time here has helped me further my English and become more fluent.

I initially came to UM because of the women’s soccer program. Playing soccer at UM has allowed me to travel and meet people from all across the world. I am so thankful that this school has given me the chance to play the sport I love.

UM has also helped me grow new relationships. I have new friends from different countries that I am grateful for. My soccer coaches and other players have become like a family to me, and my professors really care about who I am and are willing to help in any way they can.

Most importantly, UM has helped me grow my relationship with God. Before moving here, I didn’t know very much, but this has been the perfect environment to learn about God and His unconditional love. I’m so thankful for everything that UM has done for me, and it has shaped me into a better version of myself ready to take on the world.