Thanks UM – Trent Burns

I am thankful for UM and the people here, because they have provided me with the opportunity to have a purposeful life and succeed. I’ve been able to connect with people from different backgrounds and walks of life, and the faculty and staff have my best interest in mind and push students to do great things.

UM has also allowed me to grow closer to God. The Christian values that surround me on campus inspire me to be better for others and live a more Christ-like life.

UM has provided me with professional opportunities that other colleges didn’t offer. This was one of the few ABSN (Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing) programs that offered a more community-based education in which everyone felt like family.

I’ll always remember UM when I graduate, and I know that I have made relationships with friends and connections with professionals that will last a lifetime.

Editor’s Note: Thanksgiving is the time of year to give thanks to everyone and everything that has changed your life. The University of Mobile has multiple factors that impact students’ lives inside and outside of their college experience. Thanks UM is a way for students to show their gratitude to other students, faculty/staff, donors and all other factors that shape their college experience and provide opportunities beyond UM.