The Importance of University of Mobile Traditions

Traditions are a vital part of the University of Mobile. They help students feel connected with the university and give a sense of ownership to alumni. Some traditions have changed throughout the years at the University of Mobile, but one thing will always stay the same: the feeling that we have looking back at these great times.

Covers started in 2002 and has been a hit ever since. Covers allows student to battle it out on the stage performing their favorite songs in front of their peers. Each semester, the audience gets to vote on their favorite performances to choose who wins the coveted belt.

Goodwill Gala has been a hit for over a decade. Each year during Ram Rush, students take shopping trips to Goodwill to come up with outfits to fit that year’s theme. From there, students gather together to skate, dance and build friendships with new students.

Up All Night has been helping students prepare for finals for over 12 years. Up All Night is a finals week all-night study session put on by faculty for students. It helps students prepare for finals with study groups, great food and tutoring.

The Great Commission Tradition is one of the newest and most significant traditions at UM. Each year, incoming students touch the Great Commission Globe to begin their college career, and touch it again at graduation. The first touch symbolizes the student’s commitment to open his or her mind and heart to the intellectual development and spiritual transformation that lies ahead, and the final touch symbolizes the commitment of University of Mobile alumni to answer God’s call as they leave the university and go out into the world.

This is just a small list of traditions at the University of Mobile. Traditions give students a chance to appreciate those who have come before, and those who will enjoy them for years to come. They give students a chance to create lasting memories of their times at UM and build lasting friendships with their peers.