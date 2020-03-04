The People Make UM “Family”

I still remember the day I walked into my English professor’s office to ask her a question about a paper for class – and to my surprise it turned into so much more.

The University of Mobile is unique in so many ways, but one of the biggest things that sets it apart is our caring faculty and staff. English professor Rachael Counselman is just one of the many professors who wants to pour into student’s lives and truly get to know them.

Through the very first conversation I had with Mrs. Counselman, she began getting to know me and investing in me. She talked me through the frustration of not knowing what I wanted to major in and even helped me figure it out that day!

I had no clue when I went to meet with her that so much would come from that conversation. To this day, three years later, Mrs. Counselman is still one of my dearest friends. She and her family have invested so much into my life, and I could not be more grateful.

Just a few weeks ago, Mrs. Counselman and her family came by campus on a Sunday morning to pick me up for church because my car was in the shop and I did not have a ride. Tell me – what other university has professors who will go out of their way to pick up a student and take them to church? It is not something I had ever heard of before coming to the University of Mobile.

Ever since my freshman year, different professors and staff members have poured into my life – and I’m not just talking about in the classroom.

These people have taken time out of their own lives to take me to lunch and get to know me personally. I can pop into their office just to say hello, get life advice, get help on an assignment, or just sit and work on homework. I could not be more thankful for these mentors.

It is so encouraging to know that I am not just a number to the UM faculty and staff. From the maintenance crew and cafeteria folks to the professors and other staff – it is amazing to see how loved and treasured we are as University of Mobile students.

Featured Image (L to R): Emily Counselman, Maggie Jones, Grace Mattox, Rachael Counselman