To the College Graduates of 2020

To every disappointed college senior,

While this transition may be rough and most schools are moving to classes delivered online for the rest of the semester, remember this – we can make the most of this experience. It is up to us to decide what we make of this pandemic situation.

I know this is hard. I am a senior, too, at the University of Mobile. But there are so many ways we can make this better. Just the other day, I FaceTimed with a classmate and dear friend for two hours. We studied, goofed off, and did research together for an essay we will be writing later on. It made me feel like I was back at school.

We are so fortunate to live in a time where we can pick up the phone and not just voice call a friend; we can video call them. So, take advantage of the technology around you and catch up with friends. Whether it is a group call or one-on-one – we can make it happen.

I will say this, my wonderful professors at the University of Mobile have been constantly reaching out to see how they can help make this online situation better, and also to see how I am doing. I don’t know if your professors are like this, but if they are, let them know they are appreciated – this is a hard time for most of them too.

The other day, one of my classes met via video-call (perks of the small classes we have at the University of Mobile!) to discuss papers and any concerns we had moving forward. I know this is nerdy, but I could not have enjoyed it more. Seeing all of their faces made me realize I am not alone.

Also, while you are home, take this time to make memories with your family. I know they can be annoying at times, but hey – that’s family. We will be moving all over the place come May, so make the most of this quarantine! Play board games and watch movies with your fam and enjoy these days at home.

Hang in there. Try to reorient your thinking to focus on how you can make this better. Have those study groups over FaceTime. Catch up with your roommates on a group call. We all already thought being the graduates of 2020 was cool – now we have the opportunity to make it cooler. Let’s turn a tough and strange situation into a good, influential experience.

Let’s choose to make this a time of joy and not a time of sorrow. Stay safe everyone! Wash your hands and stay home if you can. We will get through this together.