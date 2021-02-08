Where will your degree take you – Hannah Colson

“I know my end goal of music, and I know there are so many steps in between that I don’t know about, but as long as I continue walking with Christ and keep that relationship strong, I don’t have anything to worry about because He will provide a way,” said Hannah Colson.

Hannah Colson is a sophomore creative writing major at the University of Mobile. She says her classes and internships have helped with her goals of going into the music industry after graduating. They’ve helped her be optimistic, but realistic, about her future plans.

“I want to go into the music industry, and the University of Mobile has helped me develop a plan to get there. Working on marketing strategies and creative writing will help me so much in my future career. The knowledge that I’ve acquired during my time at UM has helped me with song writing and taught me how to stand out in the music industry.”

Hannah works part-time in the Student Success Center as well in the registrar’s office. She said even during her short time working for UM, her supervisors have helped her become more professional and remind her that God’s plan will always prevail.

“Mrs. Shirley Sutterfield, the executive director of UM’s Student Success Center, has poured into me with my current job. She shows me the right way to work as well as best practices that could help me in the future. All of my coworkers provide such a Christ-centered work environment by reminding me to step away at times to pray and build my relationship with Christ,” Hannah said.