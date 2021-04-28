5 Study Tips for Finals

Finals week can be one of the most stressful for a college student. Now toss in the year we’ve had, and typical study habits can go out the window. Cramming the night before might have worked in the past, but it won’t always. Thankfully, with the University of Mobile’s 4-day academic week, you’ll have plenty of time to ace your finals, so follow these few steps to prepare and leave for the summer on a positive note.

Create your own study guide.

Organizing your information into one place can help you stay on track for the important material that is needed for your final. Rewriting your notes and consolidating your thoughts can help you retain details that might have slipped through the cracks. Now that you have a study guide, you also have a great tool to look back over your information and make sure you are prepared.

Ask questions.

“Know and Be Known” at the University of Mobile means being known by your professors. If you haven’t met with your professors yet, it’s never too late to start. Connecting with your teachers outside the classroom allows you to ask questions regarding the material and the exam. You never know, these professors might just become mentors when it’s all over.

Organize a study group.

Studying in a group can be a great way to retain information – sometimes. Look at your learning habits to see if group work is a successful way for you to study. Also, make sure your group is focused on the task of studying and not jumping off topic… too much.

Quiz yourself.

Self-quizzing is one of the best ways to prepare for a final. Instead of mindlessly rereading notes, self-quizzing forces you to interact with your notes and textbooks on a deeper level. You are basically using your notes and text to create your own test. The key is to make sure you are asking a wide range of questions, and not just definitions you need to memorize. Think like a professor and create essay, short answer, fill-in-the-blank, and even multiple-choice questions. Then, take the quiz you made. This process will help you see which areas you are weaker in and which areas you are strong.

Take breaks.

Stepping away and giving your brain a break boosts your energy and happiness. Doing something fun like cooking, hanging out with friends, listening to music, exercising and more allow you to come back to your tasks with a great attitude and new outlook.