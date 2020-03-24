Mental Wellness: Routine, Recharge, Reach Out

How can college students be successful in the midst of a world of uncertainty? “Mental Wellness Monday” on the University of Mobile’s Student Success Instagram page can give you some ideas. University of Mobile counselor Mary-Claire Marshall is sharing tips and news you can use each Monday, and we’ll recap her advice here each week. You can find the video on Instagram at @umobilessc.

Here are this week’s Mental Wellness Monday tips:

1. Have a routine.

Make a schedule. Wake up at the same time every day. Try to have something that you do every day at the same time, whether that be going on a walk, taking a shower or eating lunch. This will help you have a sense of normalcy during the chaos.

2. Recharge.

Whether you’re an introvert or extrovert, find the things that help you recharge. If you’re an extrovert, FaceTime your friends/family and still find ways to connect with others. If you’re an introvert, try not to seclude yourself to the max. Find ways to be productive if you’re going to be by yourself, like writing, reading a book or drawing.

3. Reach out to other people.

When we can find something outside of ourselves to focus on, it can help. Here are a few examples: sewing masks for health care workers, picking up groceries for others and prayer walking around your neighborhood.

This week, focus on developing routines, finding ways to recharge, and reaching out to those in need.