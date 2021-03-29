Where will your degree take you? – Kassie Salors

“Last semester I was at Saraland Early Education Center helping with first grade. I was really nervous walking into the classroom, hoping that the cooperating teacher would react well with me being there. All of a sudden, everything just clicked for me. I saw the gifts God has given me of working with children, and I knew that I had chosen the right degree,” said Kassie Salors, a senior at the University of Mobile majoring in elementary education.

Kassie knew she wanted to be a teacher for most of her life. She had a calling to not only teach children, but also to care for them on a more personal level. When looking for colleges to attend, she visited the University of Mobile and saw that education professors not only taught their students how to teach and care for children, but they lived it out as well.

“Professors in the School of Education definitely care about their students. Dr. Ashley Milner and Dr. Karen Dennis really poured into me. Naturally I’m a shy person, but they didn’t let that get in the way of the profession that I want to go into. They helped me step out of my comfort zone, making sure that I was okay along the way. They’ve really shown me the kind of teacher that I hope to be,” said Kassie.