Why Nurses Recommend UM’s School of Nursing

It was because of word-of-mouth recommendations from nurses that have attended the University of Mobile that I chose to earn my nursing degree at UM’s School of Nursing. I have heard from plenty of nurses who rave about the program and always recommend everyone they know to apply to the program.

I also love the aspect that the school is centered on Christ. UM’s most enjoyable thing is each professor that I have had so far begins class with a prayer and begins every exam with a prayer. The prayer before the exams really calms my anxiety and confirms that God is with me every step of the way.

I can tell that the faculty really care about our education and our future. They are truly making great nurses and future nursing educators. I will fulfill my master’s degree in family practice in a couple of years, and I would totally recommend the University of Mobile nursing program to others in the future.