University of Mobile Named #1 College & #1 Dorms in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is the #1 Best Small College in Alabama for 2023 with the #1 Best Dorms in the state, according to the 2023 Best Colleges rankings by Niche.

The site includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

UM also earned national honors from the site that combines research with reviews to offer nuanced insight to help students find their ideal university.

Nationally, the University of Mobile is the #23 Best College Campus in America for 2023 out of 1,396 college campuses ranked by Niche.

University of Mobile residence halls are the highest nationally ranked dorms in Alabama and are named #17 Best College Dorms in America for 2023, out of 1,371 colleges ranked by Niche.

The Christian university earned top honors in other categories, ranking #2 in Alabama for Safest College Campuses, Best College Campuses, Top Private Universities and Best Christian Colleges. UM was named #4 for Best Student Life and Best College Food in the state.

UM was ranked a Best Value College in Alabama, and Niche also cited the university’s business, psychology, history, education and nursing studies programs in its top 10 rankings for Alabama.

According to Niche, the 2023 Best Colleges rankings are based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding campus resources across classrooms, labs, performance venues, housing, food and recreational facilities, along with outstanding campus housing that is safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices.

See all Niche rankings for the University of Mobile at https://www.niche.com/colleges/university-of-mobile/rankings/.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.