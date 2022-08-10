Students Invited to Apply for 14th Annual UM Honor Band

MOBILE, Ala. – Outstanding high school band students are invited to apply for a seat in the 14th annual University of Mobile Honor Band. The event for students in grades 9–12 will take place Feb. 9–11 on the University of Mobile campus. Admission into the UM Honor Band is based on application and band director recommendation, not by audition. There will be chair placement auditions upon arrival.

The three-day event will conclude with a concert. Students will perform the world premiere of original work for band, conducted by UM professor and composer Steve Dunn. Dunn recently earned Editor’s Choice honors for an original composition.

Rehearsals will be directed by guest clinician and conductor Joel Henson. Henson is president of the Alabama Bandmasters Association and associate director of bands at both Pelham High School and Pelham Park Middle School in Alabama. He is a National Board-Certified Teacher and has served as a clinician and adjudicator at events throughout the southeastern United States.

In addition to rehearsal time, the schedule will also include performances by University of Mobile instrumental ensembles such as The Symphonic Winds, UM Jazz Band, Welsh Revival and RamCorps.

Cost for the honor band is $75 ($10 non-refundable application fee and $65 registration fee upon acceptance). This fee covers three meals and an Honor Band t-shirt, medal and name tag.

Applications for UM Honor Band can be found on the honor band website at umobile.edu/honorband. Deadline for applications and nomination forms is Nov. 21, 2022. For more information, please contact Steve Dunn at sdunn@umobile.edu.

