5 Tips for College

When I chose the University of Mobile, I found a place that has not only taught me educationally, but it has established a foundation of faith that will follow me throughout my life. During college, you can experience growth, but you can also become overwhelmed by the process. As I approach graduation, I look back on my time in college and the things it has taught me. These five tips have helped me not only succeed in college but also retain personal growth in all aspects of my life.

Work for the Lord

The first and most important thing that I have learned throughout my time at the University of Mobile goes back to Colossians 3:23. “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.” The idea of this scripture has been so important for me to grasp during my time as a college student because it brings me back to the basis of why I chose the University of Mobile and the plan that God has for my life. I always know when I stay true to this scripture, I will never fail, no matter the outcome.

Build a Community

Sometimes college can be really overwhelming. Here at the University of Mobile, the staff are so kind to make it a point to build community and bring us all together to form lifelong relationships. I have found it so important during my time here to focus in on connecting with the other students and making friends that I can depend on to be there for me during this college journey and beyond.

Do not procrastinate

Procrastination is one area many struggle with during college. The thing that has helped me succeed in college is learning how to manage my time well. Beginning a healthy schedule is very important in college, and it follows you over into your career afterward. UM’s Student Success Center has resources that can help you with time management.

Ask for help

It is ALWAYS okay to ask for help. The professors at the University of Mobile are so adamant about wanting to help us all succeed in our courses. Sometimes it can feel like we have a “dumb question,” or that we can be annoying by asking. I have learned that there is no such thing with either. It is always best to ask for help, and it is what our professors are here to do; to lead us and help us succeed. Asking questions shows initiative and it shows that you are diligent in your studies.

Know Who You Are

Before you are anything else, you are a child of God. When we allow that value to slip away in the hustle of college, everything else begins to decline. Your mind, heart and soul all play into your success in college. At the University of Mobile, the staff make it a point to encourage everyone to put their relationship with Jesus first, always. You will learn how to truly succeed in life and in college once you place this at the forefront of your heart and mind.