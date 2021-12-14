60 Things We Love About the University of Mobile (Part 2)

We’re compiling a list of 60 things students, alumni, faculty and staff love about the University of Mobile, as part of UM’s 60th anniversary celebration. If you missed Part 1 of the 3-part series, check it out at https://umobile.edu/news/60-things-we-love-about-the-university-of-mobile-part-1/
Here is Part 2:
- Our exciting athletics program with 19 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) sports com
- The delicious food of MMI Dining in the Ingram Dining Hall, Ram Deli, Common Grounds, Coffee Shop, and Ram Grill
- The amazing community of UM alumni edu/alumni
- The U, our on-campus and online merch store https://universityofmobilestore.com/
- The Student Center upstairs in Bedsole Commons where students hang out or do some homework
- The growing community of Saraland, AL with new restaurants and businesses org
- Community Groups, a part of Campus Ministries
- Welcome Weekend – the fun time for new students to move in and meet new friends
- Historic Lyon Chapel
- The #2 Safest College Campus in Alabama https://umobile.edu/news/safe-at-my-college-home/
- Student Life’s Covers event where students make bands and cover famous songs
- UM is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) https://umobile.edu/academics/accreditation/
- UM Days give prospective a chance to visit campus and get a $2,000 scholarship edu/umday
- Our rich history of providing higher education for a higher purpose for 60 years edu/history
- The Mac Lab in the Farmer building for students working on projects
- The lasting friendships made while at UM https://umobile.edu/news/what-the-university-of-mobile-has-given-me/
- Campus Christmas, a time of worship on Weaver Lawn
- The fitness center in Bedsole Commons for students to work on their physical health
- Trivia Nights held throughout the semester to give students a break from studying https://umobile.edu/student-life/
- UM social media pages for departments and schools that helps faculty, staff, and students stay connected
- University of Mobile: @univofmobile
- UM’s Student Life: @studentlifeum