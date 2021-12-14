60 Things We Love About the University of Mobile (Part 2)

Avery Wilhite

Avery Wilhite is the communications assistant in the Office of Marketing and Public Relations at the University of Mobile. Avery is currently in his senior year as a student in the School of Business where he is earning his Bachelor of Science in digital media and advertising. He is an active member at East Pointe Baptist Church and has a passion for helping churches better understand and communicate to their audiences. In his free time, Avery enjoys photography/videography, as well as spending quality time with friends.