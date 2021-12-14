60 Things We Love About the University of Mobile (Part 2)

We’re compiling a list of 60 things students, alumni, faculty and staff love about the University of Mobile, as part of UM’s 60th anniversary celebration. If you missed Part 1 of the 3-part series, check it out at https://umobile.edu/news/60-things-we-love-about-the-university-of-mobile-part-1/

Here is Part 2:

  1. Our exciting athletics program with 19 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) sports com
  2. The delicious food of MMI Dining in the Ingram Dining Hall, Ram Deli, Common Grounds, Coffee Shop, and Ram Grill
  3. The amazing community of UM alumni edu/alumni
  4. The U, our on-campus and online merch store https://universityofmobilestore.com/
  5. The Student Center upstairs in Bedsole Commons where students hang out or do some homework
  6. The growing community of Saraland, AL with new restaurants and businesses org
  7. Community Groups, a part of Campus Ministries
  8. Welcome Weekend – the fun time for new students to move in and meet new friends
  9. Historic Lyon Chapel
  10. The #2 Safest College Campus in Alabama https://umobile.edu/news/safe-at-my-college-home/
  11. Student Life’s Covers event where students make bands and cover famous songs
  12. UM is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) https://umobile.edu/academics/accreditation/
  13. UM Days give prospective a chance to visit campus and get a $2,000 scholarship edu/umday
  14. Our rich history of providing higher education for a higher purpose for 60 years edu/history
  15. The Mac Lab in the Farmer building for students working on projects
  16. The lasting friendships made while at UM https://umobile.edu/news/what-the-university-of-mobile-has-given-me/
  17. Campus Christmas, a time of worship on Weaver Lawn
  18. The fitness center in Bedsole Commons for students to work on their physical health
  19. Trivia Nights held throughout the semester to give students a break from studying https://umobile.edu/student-life/
  20. UM social media pages for departments and schools that helps faculty, staff, and students stay connected
    1. University of Mobile: @univofmobile
    2. UM’s Student Life: @studentlifeum
