8th Annual All-Steinway Concert Showcases University of Mobile Students

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will celebrate its 8th anniversary as an All-Steinway School with a concert featuring students performing on the celebrated pianos.

The All-Steinway Concert program includes classical, romantic and contemporary music performed by undergraduate and graduate students majoring in piano performance. The free concert will be held Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall on campus.

Works by Schumann, Chopin, Liszt, Ravel, Debussy, Rachmaninoff and original works by students Logan Lipke and Trenton McGuff will be performed. Pianists include Alison Strunk, Christopher Conger, Luke Graham, Benjamin Naman, Marc Marquis, Trenton McGuff, Logan Lipke, Rebecca Reed and Gaukhar Kenessova.

Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music, said the concert is an opportunity for audience members to experience the exceptional sound that talented students can create using pianos widely considered to be among the best in the world.

“Practicing on Steinway pianos has helped me achieve a level of playing I thought I could not reach. The sound quality and capabilities of a Steinway piano is unmatched, and the responsiveness of Steinway pianos helps me to clearly articulate and express every aspect of what the composer has written,” said Marc Marquis, a junior majoring in piano performance.

Rebecca Reed said having access to Steinway pianos is helping her achieve her goals as a pianist and become a better musician.

“Steinway pianos are proven to be high quality in their action and expressive range. This has been evident in the pianos that I have had the honor to practice and perform on through my undergraduate and current master’s degree. I have also been honored to work with a world-class Steinway artist, Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, who has used these beautiful instruments to instruct me in honing my craft,” Reed said.

Onalbayeva said the University of Mobile’s status as an official All-Steinway School is not only a dedication to a commitment of excellence, but it provides the world’s best instruments for student and faculty.

“Our All-Steinway Concert is a celebration of our students and a thank you to donors who helped make this evening possible,” Onalbayeva said. “Without generous donors it would not be possible for the university to be able to achieve its prestigious goals.”

To see a video expressing ASOTA’s sincerest gratitude to donors, watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=podTHxiaDrc.

The University of Mobile earned the All-Steinway designation in 2016 after the “All Steinway, All Together” campaign raised funds to update the university’s inventory of aging pianos.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.