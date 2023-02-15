A Proud Heritage: Tony Weaver

Tony Weaver, DO

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon

Huntsville Hospital

Associate Degree in Nursing ’06

Pre-medical Studies I love people, and caring for them as a surgeon is an honor and a privilege. But that doesn’t define me. I am defined by how my family sees me, by my role as a father and spouse, but most importantly, by my life as a Christian. -Dr. Tony Weaver ’06

The University of Mobile was the starting point for Dr. Tony Weaver’s medical career. Today, he is the first and only Native American in the nation to become a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

“Beyond my professional achievements, I am particularly proud of my Native American heritage, Mowa Choctaw. More importantly, I am the proud husband of Jenny Snow Weaver and the father of four wonderful children. The most meaningful role in my life is not that of a physician or surgeon, it is the role as husband, father and Christian,” Tony says.

Tony grew up in Mount Vernon, a small, rural, family-centered community in south Alabama. At the University of Mobile, he found a Christ-centered learning community that expanded his knowledge and strengthened his faith.

With an Associate Degree in Nursing and pre-med studies from UM, Tony built a solid foundation for all that came next – a medical degree, surgical training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, peer-reviewed research articles, and a thriving practice. He is a double board-certified Plastic & Reconstructive surgeon, holding active AOA/AOBS board certifications in general and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Q. What is a typical work day like for you?

A. A typical day starts with opportunity and excitement. My day begins with quiet time at home where I am able to start with a fresh perspective through prayer and quality time with my family. A typical workday involves evaluating and diagnosing patients in preparation for surgery, performing surgery, and seeing patients after surgery. My surgical schedule usually involves operating on patients of each gender, all ages, and in multiple anatomical regions. Plastic surgery is a dynamic specialty that requires creativity and an in-depth knowledge of anatomy and physiology from head to toe.

Q. How did the University of Mobile prepare you for this?

A. My time at the University Mobile helped me to establish a firm foundation based on God‘s word and a Christian worldview. I can vividly recall the time spent discussing the word of God and how we as Christians must be a light for everyone everywhere we go. This starts by treating each other with love, kindness and respect. Christianity is meant to be lived from the inside out, and the University of Mobile helped me see that a solid education begins with Christ first, others second, and ourselves last.

Q. Where has your career path taken you?

A. I completed my undergraduate studies at the University of Mobile and University of North Alabama, and I proudly served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve for eight years. I received my medical degree, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, graduating with honors. I then completed general surgery training at the Mayo Clinic and the Baptist Health System in Birmingham. For my Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery training, I attended the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

In addition to my clinical training, I also completed the American Osteopathic Association & New York Institute of Technology Training in Policy Studies program led by Drs. Barbara Ross-Lee and Hank Chaudhry. I have authored a half dozen peer-reviewed research articles, and my work has been presented at multiple regional, national and international conferences.

Q. What is something people may not know about you?

A. I have worked as a waiter, telemarketer, soldier, laborer, fire watcher, nursing assistant, cornea harvester, registered nurse and even a rapper before attending medical school.