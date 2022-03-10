Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarships Now Can Be Used at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – A new bill signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey lets dependents of veterans use their Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program benefits at private colleges such as the University of Mobile.

“This is welcomed news for veterans’ dependents who want the personal attention and Christ-centered higher education that the University of Mobile provides,” said Marie Batson, associate vice president for financial aid at the University of Mobile.

Now, eligible dependents of veterans have expanded college choice, plus the opportunity to combine additional scholarships and financial aid with their Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship, Batson said.

Previously, the Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship could only be used at public four-year colleges and universities. When Ivey signed SB119 into law on March 9, it expanded the program to private universities and community colleges.

The Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program is administered by the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. For information on eligibility and benefits, visit va.alabama.gov.

Batson said students may apply now to the University of Mobile at umobile.edu/apply. For more information about UM or to schedule a campus visit, call 251.442.2222 or go to umobile.edu/visit.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

