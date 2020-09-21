Alabama School of the Arts Announces 2020-2021 Performing Arts Series

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile is proud to present the 2020-2021 Performing Arts Season. This season includes a wealth of presentations encompassing operas, musicals, instrumental concerts and plays.

Tickets for all productions are available through umobile.edu/pas or the ASOTA box office at 251.442.2383. For more information on the performances and specific attendance information, please visit umobile.edu/pas.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, limited seating is available for in-person viewing and/or productions will be available through online video streaming. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required for all presentations until further notice.

Christmas Spectacular will be taking a sabbatical this year due to the size and involvement of personnel it takes to produce the annual extravaganza during this season of COVID-19.

The 2020/2021 Alabama School of the Arts Performing Arts Series includes:

Alabama School of the Arts presents the musical “Daddy Long Legs” from Oct. 1-4, 2020 in Dorsett Auditorium, University of Mobile campus.

Based on the classic movie and inspired by the 1955 film of the same name, “Daddy Long Legs” is a tale of self-discovery, independence and romance. “Daddy Long Legs” will be held Oct. 1-3 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. in the new Dorsett Auditorium on the University of Mobile campus. Seating is available for up to 40 people and streaming is available for an unlimited audience. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents “Symphonic Winds” on Oct. 15, 2020 on Weaver Hall portico, University of Mobile campus.

Symphonic Winds will be held Oct.15, 2020 at 7 p.m. on the Weaver Hall portico at the University of Mobile. Up to 200 people can attend the outdoor concert in person and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs. Free admission tickets are at umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents the play “The Mayfair Affair” on Nov. 5 and 8, 2020 on Martin Hall lawn, University of Mobile campus.

The Mayfair Affair will premier for the first time in Alabama on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. on Martin Hall lawn at the University of Mobile campus. Set in the 1940s, this farcical story centers on John and Samantha Mayfair and their desperate attempt to sell their final financial asset, the Mayfair Diamond, at a weekend affair at their estate. However, their guests turn everyone into potential thieves. Seating is available for up to 50 people who are encouraged to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs for the outdoor event. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents “Opera and Musical Theatre Scenes Program” on Nov. 12, 2020.

Opera and Musical Theatre Scenes Program will be a digital release allowing for an unlimited number of viewers via streaming. Tickets will be $10 per streaming device and can be purchased at umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents the double-bill mainstage opera Mozart’s “The Impresario” and Salieri’s “Prima la Musica e poi le parole” on Jan. 29 and 31, 2021 at Murphy High School.

Mozart’s “The Impresario” and Salieri’s “Prima la Musica e poi le parole” is the only double-bill of the season. The opera will take place Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at Murphy High School. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents “Night of the Classical Masters” on Feb. 9, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Fairhope.

“Night of Classical Masters” includes classical selections by the University Orchestra and “Requiem for the Living” by University Singers, Chorale and Orchestra. The concert will be held Feb. 9 at First Baptist Church of Fairhope with attendance of up to 200 people. Free tickets are available at umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents the musical “Little Women” from Feb. 25-28, 2021 on the University of Mobile campus.

This award-winning musical is based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel and is a heartwarming and life-changing story. Take a journey through the Civil War era as characters learn the true meaning of sisterhood, love and days of plenty. “Little Women” will be presented Feb. 25-27 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. on the University of Mobile campus. Seating is available for up to 50 people. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for all others and can be purchased at umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents the play “The Tempest” from April 8-11, 2021 on Academic Park Lawn, University of Mobile campus.

The Shakespeare play, “The Tempest,” is a story about the man Prospero living in exile on a remote island with only his daughter Miranda. On the island, Prospero learns magic, using it to shipwreck those responsible for his exile. “The Tempest” will take place April 8-10 at 7 p.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m. on Academic Park Lawn on the University of Mobile campus. Seating is available for up to 50 people, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents the chamber opera “Cosi fan Tutte” on April 16 and 18, 2021 at Murphy High School.

“Cosi fan Tutte” focuses on a bet between three men where one believes that the others’ girlfriends are unfaithful, which he attempts to prove through multiple schemes. “Cosi fan Tutte” will take place on April 16 at 7 p.m. and April 18 at 2 p.m. at Murphy High School. Seating is available for up to 200 people. Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for all others and can be purchased at umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents “Spring Spectacular” on April 25, 2021 at a location to be determined.

For more updates on “Spring Spectacular,” please visit umobile.edu/pas.

Alabama School of the Arts presents the musical “Godspell” on May 13-16, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Chickasaw.

Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, “Godspell” features a comedic troupe who team up with Jesus to teach His lessons through parables, games, and silliness as His life is played out on stage. “Godspell” will take place May 13-15 at 7 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Chickasaw. Seating is available for up to 150 people. Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for all others and can be purchased at umobile.edu/pas.

