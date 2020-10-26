Alabama School of the Arts Announces 2020-2021 Piano Festival Concerts

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces the fourth annual Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival, a yearlong series of special events spotlighting ASOTA’s undergraduate and graduate programs in piano performance.

The series includes master classes and seminars, student and faculty recitals, and special performances by Elite 88, UM’s piano ensemble.

All events are free and open to the public. Seating is limited; for reservations and information on streaming of performances, visit umobile.edu/pas or call 251.442.2285. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required for all presentations. For COVID-19 guidelines, visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

The full ASOTA Piano Festival schedule can be viewed at umobile.edu/pas. Information on the ASOTA Performing Arts Series, featuring musical theatre productions, plays, opera and classical performances, also is at umobile.edu/pas.

Most ASOTA Piano Festival events will be held in Moorer Auditorium, located in Martin Hall on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, Alabama 36613.

Weekly master classes are open to the public and UM students. They will be held each Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. They will feature instruction and performances by Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music. Occasionally, extended master classes will be led by special guests.

The Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival includes:

Master Class, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m. – Presentation: “The Orchestra, Soloist Collaboration” by Dr. Claire Fox Hillard, music director of Albany Symphony Orchestra, vice president of International Conductors Guild, and conductor of Gulf Coast Steinway Society Competition Orchestra.

Elite 88 Piano Ensemble “Out of This World,” Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Master Class, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m. – Dr. Natsuki Fukasawa, Steinway Artist, Orfeo Music Festival and Talis Festival & Academy, artist and faculty at American River College in Sacramento, California.

Junior Recital – Conrad Erskine, Friday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

Annual Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition VI, Saturday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m.

Junior Recital – Lexie Smith, Thursday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.

Master Class, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. – Dr. Robin Williams, professor of music, University of New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Piano Duet Recital, Thursday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. – Dr. Robin Williams, professor of music, University of New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, Steinway Artist, director of piano studies and professor of music, Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile.

All-Steinway School Anniversary Concert, Thursday, March 4, 6:30 p.m. – Location: George & Pat Dorsett Auditorium, Weaver Hall, University of Mobile.

Master Class, Wednesday, March 17, 3 p.m. – Dr. Marian Y. Lee, associate professor, head of keyboard area, director of SAU piano camp, at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

Elite 88 Piano Ensemble “Showtunes and the 88s,” Tuesday, March 23, 7 p.m.

Junior Recital – Rebecca Reed, Thursday, March 25, 6 p.m.

Piano Faculty Recital, Tuesday, March 30, 7 p.m. – Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, Steinway Artist, director of piano studies and professor of music, Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile, and Greg Wiggins.

Master of Musical Arts Solo Recital – Rebekah Lipscombe, Saturday, April 17, 2 p.m.

