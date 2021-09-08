Alabama School of the Arts Announces 2021-2022 Piano Festival Concerts

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces the fifth annual Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival, a yearlong series of special events spotlighting ASOTA’s undergraduate and graduate programs in piano performance.

The series includes master classes and workshops, student and faculty recitals, guest artist recitals and special performances by Elite 88, UM’s piano ensemble. All Piano Festival events are held in Moorer Auditorium, located in Martin Hall on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, Alabama 36613.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the Alabama School of the Arts Box Office at 251.442.2383. Please note that face masks are required in University of Mobile buildings. For COVID-19 guidelines at UM, visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

Master classes and workshops are open to the public and University of Mobile students. They will feature instruction and performances by Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music, and special guests.

The Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival includes:

Piano Faculty Recital, Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. – Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva and Greg Wiggins

Music Pedagogy Workshop, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 3 p.m. – Barbara Laurendine, “Freeing the Sound from the Printed Page”

Master Class, Monday, Oct. 18, 3 p.m. – Dr. Donna Lee, Steinway Artist, Professor of Music, Coordinator of the Piano Division, Kent State University, IA

Guest Artist Recital, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. – Dr. Donna Lee, Steinway Artist, Professor of Music, Coordinator of the Piano Division, Kent State University, IA

Elite 88 Piano Ensemble “Salute to America,” Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Master Class via Zoom, Wednesday, January 19, 3 p.m. – Dr. Marian Y. Lee, Associate Professor, Head of Keyboard Area, Director of SAU Piano Camp Music Department, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, IA. Visit umobile.edu/asota or call the ASOTA Box Office at 251.442.2383 to learn how to join via Zoom.

Piano Faculty Recital, Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. – Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, Yuliya Brown and Greg Wiggins

Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition VII, Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.



Master Class, Monday, Feb. 7, 3 p.m. – Dr. Yuliya Gorenman, Professor of Piano and Musician in Residence at the American University, Washington, D.C.

“All Steinway School Celebration” Piano Department Annual Concert, Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m.

Piano Ensemble Elite 88, “The Passion and the Resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Tuesday, April 12, 7 p.m.

Chamber Class Recital “From Baroque to Contemporary,” Tuesday, April 19, 7 p.m.

For more information on the University of Mobile Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival V, please call 251.442.2383.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

